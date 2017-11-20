These Victoria's Secret Models Look Flawless Without Any Makeup On

It's that time of year again!

No, we don't mean the holiday season (though there's plenty to get excited for there), we're talking about the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and this year's Shanghai showdown is sure to be an exciting event.

Before the runway though, models gather backstage to get their hair and makeup done while taking adorable photos, and before that, they walk into the dressing room fresh-faced and fabulous.

Not every Victoria's Secret model-approved photo involves makeup, and these ladies sure prove it.

Scroll through just a handful of our favorite model moments, no makeup required.

Sara Sampaio

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maggie Laine

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Victoria Lee

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Samile Bermannelli and Alecia Morais

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images