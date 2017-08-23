These Models Will Walk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

It's been a whirlwind of castings for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and now the results are officially filtering in.
While many of the veteran Angels are set to return, newbies and other models who have walked in the show in years past confirmed their spots on the runway in smiley Instagram posts Wednesday.
For all of them, it was undeniable excitement, and for newbies like Estelle Chen, it was nothing short of a dream come true. "Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW," she captioned a Boomerang of herself posing with other VS newbies on Instagram.
"I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far...so many up and downs but that's what makes this journey so special...thank you to the @victoriassecret team for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13."
Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW 💥💓 ✨ I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far, every people I've met during these past four years, my family (mum, dad, williams, you're the best) ❤️ and my friends who were always by my side no matter what. So many up and downs but that's what makes this journey so special... Thank you to my agencies and agents for believing in me and for all the hard work, and for bearing my annoying questions all the time ;) without you it wouldn't have been possible and above all thank you to the @victoriassecret team @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro ❤️ for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13 😭 can't wait to see you guys again ✨ you inspire girls to be the best version of themselves and you make our dreams become reality🌷 Thank you to my followers, even if I don't respond to all your DMs, I want to say that you guys make me smile all the time and you keep me motivated throughout this incredible journey... 💌 Work hard for your goals and stay humble ❤️ may all your dreams come true just like mine became true today... ☁️
Take a peek at all of the models who've confirmed that they'll be walking in the show:
Grace Bol
I walk in to VS @victoriassecret callback yesterday with out expectation and it is beyond my dream to announce that I will be walking in #victoriassecret #vsfs2017. Thank you from the bottom of my heart #sophianeophitou @10magazine @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer and the amazing VS team for making my dream come true. I can't wait to see you all soon. 🙏🏿☺️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋
Maria Borges
My heart is full of happiness right now 🙌🏿 Thank you very much @victoriassecret 🙏🏿 for giving the opportunity to these beautiful models to shine ✨ @officialamilnaestevao @heriethpaul @alecia_morais @mayowanicholas and others ✨ Congratulations on getting the Victoria's Secret 2017. Looking forward to slaying the runway with you all. Much love MB.♥️
Daniela Braga
🌟🎉🎊🎉I was constantly bullied throughout school and suffered depression when I was younger. I did not have a lot of support when I started my career. I moved to NY and did not speak English and heard a lot of NO's. I went through a lot but persevered. Today, I am beyond happy to share with you that I will be on the VSFS 2017!!! Never give up on your dreams .Thank you @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine for giving me this opportunity for the 4th time I can not even explain how happy and grateful I am. Thank you to all of my fans who have been supporting me always!!! 🙌🏾🙏🏾💕🔥👊🏾🎊🎉🇧🇷 #VSFS2017 #VictoriasSecret
Bruna Lirio
I can't explain what I'm feeling now, I have no words to describe how happy I am. I just wanted to thank everyone who always support me and believe in me and in my work... I'm so grateful that my best friend @giizeleoliveira will be with me in the happiest moment of our lives! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you so much @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret I can't wait to see you guys in #VSFS2017 🌹 #blessed #🇧🇷 #🍀
Alexina Graham
🚨 🚨 The secret is out.... 💥 It's an honor to announce that I will be strutting my stuff In the Victoria's Secret fashion show 2017. A massive thankyou to @victoriassecret @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @womenmanagementny 💋💋💋 This redhead be representing!!!🦊 #vsfs2017 #victoriassecret #redhead
Giizele Oliveira
I have no words to explain what I feel right now. This is a whole life of working hard and dreaming about this moment, I seriously can't believe it finally came true. I just can't omg 😭😭😭 This is the best feeling of happiness I've ever felt in my life! Thank you so much everyone for always supporting me and believing in me! I'm insanely happy and there's no words to explain how amazing is that I can share this with @brunalirio ♥️♥️♥️ I love you all! Vitorinhaaaaaaa 🙏🏽🙏🏽😭 And @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer I can't ever thank you guys enough for this opportunity! @victoriassecret #VSFS17 #🇧🇷 #🙏🏽 #blessed #🍀
Kate Grigorieva
Alanna Arrington
Barbara Fialho
A little bit of last year's BABS board! Can't believe this will be year number six! 💕 All my love to my @VictoriasSecret family! 💋 @Ed_Razek @Monica.Mitro @10Magazine Sophia Neophitou @GarthSpencer @SophiaLidz And every angel working so hard to make this dream possible for all of us. 💕 #LastYearsVSFSBoard @johndavidpfeiffer 💕
Sanne Vloet
Daria Khlystun
Roos Marijndekok
I still can't believe it!!!!!! Words can't describe how happy and thankful i am just crying 😭😭😭 thank you thank you thank you for making dreams come true @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer and everyone else at @victoriassecret after almost 3 yrs of working for VS im WALKING THE VICTORIAS SECRET FASHION SHOW THIS YEAR 💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Megan Williams
Herieth Paul
VS FASHION SHOW 2017, here I come! 🙏🏾 It is my pleasure to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the second time. THANK YOU to @victoriasecret @edrazek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @womenmanagementny, #teamheriethpaul, my family and friends for all your support. I will give my best on the runway and make sure to represent all the girls out there with dreams bigger than themselves. May this announcement bring hope and determination to anyone who reads it. ISSA SHUTDOWN #VSFS2017 !!
Alecia Morais
Blanca Padilla
It takes a while to understand what a great key failure is. And once you get that, everything becomes more beautiful in any area of your life. I have a LONG way of learning! But I just wanted this process to be part of who I really am, so I set that goal. I worked not only my body but my mind to live the previous days and the casting day itself with a different perspective. Had up and downs on nerve wrecking (of course), but I allowed myself to feel the real excitement it brings and a lot less insecurities. It wasn't that easy cause I'm emotional and when you walk in there your whole perfect plan kind of falls apart! I remember my legs shaking while walking in my first VS casting. But I wanted to leave that room knowing that I gave all I could and I would be able to find peace within any answer. And I left it with tears in my eyes but of joy! What a great experience. I wanted this YES, but I worked for it and I am proud of myself, for getting it AND for how I went through it. Why are we so scared to be proud of ourselves? CELEBRATE YOURSELF. Celebrate your progress. All I want to say with this is try to turn your failures around because they're only teaching us, work on your self love and DO NOT GIVE UP. Nowadays we managed to made it a hard job to LOVE ourselves but don't stop working on it. Authenticity is something that will never stop shining. And whoever this reaches, here's a message for you that I truly believe: you're incredibly valuable, you have so much to give to yourself and others. Every single one of us. Do not give up. Realize your power. I take this with me forever so Thank You @victoriassecret @10magazine @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer ❤️for the opportunity to go through it again and for the 2 past ones, and being able to learn along the way, and THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! for the incredible experience that is coming our way! I CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE THAT I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW AGAIN. DON'T KNOW HOW TO EXPRESS HOW GRATEFUL I AM. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔐❤️🔐 also big thank you to everyone involved in my progress and life.. you know who you are, I feel incredibly lucky. Gracias ESPAÑA ❤️🇪🇸❤️🇪🇸❤️