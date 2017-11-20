This Model Fell on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway but Handled It Like a Pro

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is one of the biggest runway events in the world, which makes it nerve-racking for the chosen models to walk each year. And things don't always go according to plan.

That's exactly why when things went awry for model Ming Xi during Monday's taping of the 2017 show, she was fortunate to have a friend to literally help her back on her feet.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

While strutting down the catwalk in front of an audience of 18,000 people, Ming stumbled and took a tumble onto the floor; however, but she did not stay there long. She graciously flashed a smile and fellow model Gizele Oliveira came over to help Ming steady herself to the sound of roaring applause.

Gizele is a true angel by helping Mingxi when she fell 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yhtqVovzne — 🌹 (@artdebeauty) November 20, 2017

While she might have been embarrassed, there's no doubt that the audience was in her corner, just like Oliveira, and Ming continued her walk after the trip with grace and poise.

It just goes to show that how you get back up after a stumble is more important than if you fall.