Let's Go Backstage at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

It's time. It's time for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. And while we're going to bring you, like, two weeks worth of VS content (the show walks Monday in Shanghai but airs in the United States on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS), we're starting out with a bang tonight with what I think is the most highly anticipated gallery.
VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Drops Out of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Our favorite part of the VS Show? Yes, #contentmonsters: seeing all the models backstage getting their makeup done, goofing off, eating pizza ...
Here, our favorite pics from backstage in Shanghai.
1. Grace Elizabeth
2. Maria Borges
3. Stella Maxwell
4. Bella Hadid
5. Martha Hunt
6. Cindy Bruna
7. Taylor Hill
8. Alanna Arrington
9. Lily Aldridge
10. Alecia Morais
11. Lais Ribiero
12. Grace Elizabeth
13. Grace Bol
14. Tom Pecheux
15. Alexina Graham
16. Samile Bermannelli and Alecia Morais
17. Romee Strijd
18. Lily Aldridge
19. Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima
20. Lily Aldridge, Olivier Rousteing and Adriana Lima
21. Adriana Lima
22. Tom Pecheux, Olivier Rousteing and Karlie Kloss
23. Aiden Curtiss
24. Amilna Estevao and Zuri Tibby
25. Sara Sampaio
26. Leila Nda
27. Karlie Kloss
28. Ming Xi
29. Megan Williams
30. The Angels
31. Kelly Gale
32. Alessandra Ambrosio
33. Blanca Padilla
34. Adriana Lima
35. Jasmine Tookes