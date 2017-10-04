Victoria's Secret Announced a Hot New Collaboration, and We're So Excited

Victoria's Secret announced a new collaboration, and we couldn't be more excited. The brand took its Instagram account to reveal the news that they're launching a collection with Balmain. Instead of just one 'gram, VS shared nine photos over three hours, making the already exciting announcement that much better.

Each of the nine black-and-white photos that were posted gave a different clue about what to expect about the collab. From paint smears and splatters to graffiti lettering and partial words and phrases like "rules," "what the f—k," and "c'est la vie," we can't wait to see what the brands created together.

When looked at as a whole, the nine images created a composite that reads: Balmain loves VS, with the final 'gram announcing when it will launch. "#VSxBALMAIN. 11.29.17," the caption simply read.

RELATED: These Victoria’s Secret Angels Looked Way Different in These Late ’00s Throwback Pics

The collection will launch a day after The Victoria's Secret Runway Show in Shanghai, so we expect we'll see the collaboration debuted on the runway. Let the countdown begin.