This Victoria's Secret Angel Just Wore an Upside Down Bikini, and Yes That's a Thing

As a Victoria's Secret Angel, Sara Sampaio is used to wearing bikinis of all kinds. She's worn plenty of swim-worthy lingerie pieces along with wings in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but little can top the creativity of her latest swimsuit styling.

Sampaio stepped out on a beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico on Sunday while wearing a simple white bikini ... upside down.

Yes, you read that correctly, Sampaio is so good at wearing swimsuits that she's playing with the very form itself. While her understated white triangle bikini top is fairly classic in make, she made it her own by flipping it upside down and leaving it that way.

BACKGRID

The following day, the Victoria's Secret Angel shared on Instagram that she's officially off the clock and done for the year in another beachy (but less upside down) picture.

"And I’m doneeeee for the year!" she wrote. "Yayyyy so excited to vacay :)"

Happy vacation, Sara!