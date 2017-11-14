This Curvy Model Recreated Victoria’s Secret Ads, and It's the Best Thing We've Seen All Day

If you haven't heard of Tabria Majors, you might want to get used to hearing her name.

The curvy model has an impressive Instagram following and is currently a finalist in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search, but what has really caught our attention are her recreations of Victoria's Secret ads that are completely Angel-worthy.

In the series of photos, Majors has posed in some of her favorite Victoria's Secret outfits while recreating poses from actual advertisements, and the results are nothing short of stunning.

tabriamajors/Instagram

"Maybe I’ll be a Victoria’s Secret Angel this year for Halloween, since it ain’t happening in real life lol," she wrote in one post. "Just paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models."

Her original Instagram post has more than 32,000 likes, so clearly people are into it. The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is only a week away, but disappointingly, there won't be models of all shapes and sizes.

If Tabria is any indication though, they should really look to change that ASAP.