Victoria Beckham Has Trademarked 5-Year-Old Harper's Name

“Harper Beckham” is now a registered trademark in Britain and Europe. Victoria Beckham has trademarked her 5-year-old daughter’s name, according to the BBC.

What this means is that Victoria can protect Harper’s name in the entertainment industry across the pond as well as produce branded products with the moniker. The fashion designer reportedly filed the application on Dec. 22, which names her as the holder of the rights as parent and guardian.

Back in 2002, the former Spice Girl trademarked her own name while her soccer player husband David Beckham filed his request in 2000. The couple has also filed trademark applications on their three older children—18-year-old Brooklyn, 14-year-old Romeo, and 12-year-old Cruz—meaning the entire Beckham clan is now immune to potential name-stealers in Europe.

Does this mean we can expect to see a line of “Harper Beckham” children’s clothing or toys down the line? Or that the 5-year-old already has aspirations to join the entertainment business like mom and dad?

Only time will tell.