Victoria Beckham's Sons Hilariously Try to Recreate Mom's Leg-in-the-Air Pose

When it comes to all-around #goals from fashion to business, no one encapsulates them better than Victoria Beckham. And it seems her children look up to her as much as we all do.

Son Cruz made a very valiant attempt at recreating her signature high-leg pose this weekend—but his photo showed just how hard it is to nail the flexible move.

Here's mom Victoria's original version:

It's amazing what you can do in culottes...those ballet classes are paying off! Thank u @edwardbarsamian and @voguemagazine! Kisses from LA x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 31, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT

Even in a comfy T-shirt and sweats, Cruz found making the pose look as effortless as his mom does to be a bit of a challenge.

"Not so flexible! @victoriabeckham #yearsofdance ," he captioned the hilarious photo.

Not so flexible! @victoriabeckham #yearsofdance 😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Older brother Romeo also got in on the fun and inscribed his black-and-white photo attempt of the high kick with, “Why on earth am I not flexible? #notsoflexible @victoriabeckham.”

Why on earth am I not flexible ? #notsoflexible @victoriabeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

They’re not the only ones to have given the pose a go. Kourtney Kardashian executed it flawlessly on Instagram just last month.

"Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game" A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

And Victoria's BFF Eva Longoria offered a variation on it in May 2016:

High kicks in Cannes X I ❤️@Evalongoria Good night Cannes X #Girlsgirl x 🙏🏻 VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 11, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

This gives all new meaning to the phrase "bend it like Beckham," doesn't it? BRB, as we attempt it ourselves.