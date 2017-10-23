Victoria Beckham's Sons Hilariously Try to Recreate Mom's Leg-in-the-Air Pose

Faith Cummings
Oct 23, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

When it comes to all-around #goals from fashion to business, no one encapsulates them better than Victoria Beckham. And it seems her children look up to her as much as we all do.

Son Cruz made a very valiant attempt at recreating her signature high-leg pose this weekend—but his photo showed just how hard it is to nail the flexible move.

Here's mom Victoria's original version:

Even in a comfy T-shirt and sweats, Cruz found making the pose look as effortless as his mom does to be a bit of a challenge.

"Not so flexible! @victoriabeckham #yearsofdance :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:," he captioned the hilarious photo.

Not so flexible! @victoriabeckham #yearsofdance 😜

A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on

RELATED: Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian Are Having the Strangest Convo Using Their Legs

Older brother Romeo also got in on the fun and inscribed his black-and-white photo attempt of the high kick with, “Why on earth am I not flexible? #notsoflexible @victoriabeckham.”

Why on earth am I not flexible ? #notsoflexible @victoriabeckham

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

They’re not the only ones to have given the pose a go. Kourtney Kardashian executed it flawlessly on Instagram just last month.

"Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game"

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

And Victoria's BFF Eva Longoria offered a variation on it in May 2016:

High kicks in Cannes X I ❤️@Evalongoria Good night Cannes X #Girlsgirl x 🙏🏻 VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

This gives all new meaning to the phrase "bend it like Beckham," doesn't it? BRB, as we attempt it ourselves. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!