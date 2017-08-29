Victoria Beckham Wears Pink Pajamas in Public and Her Son Has Thoughts

Victoria Beckham is known for her classically chic sense of style, so when she stepped out wearing a matching set of bright pink plaid pajamas, we took notice. And so did her son, Brooklyn Beckham.

The 18-year-old posted a picture of his famous mom on Instagram spotlighting one of her more unconventional looks, and it's pretty sweet of him, TBH.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYY5VChje74/ Cool colours in NY A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

"Cool colours in N.Y.," he wrote. Vague? Yes. Still adorable? Also yes.

While Victoria stepped out of her fashion comfort zone in the bubble gum ensemble, one thing remained the same—her signature black specs. Of course.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

We're all for celebs taking fashion risks, especially ones with such signature styles. What better way to jump into the fall season than trend-first?

VIDEO: David Beckham Is Every Dad, Takes Photos of Brooklyn’s First Day at College

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Posts a Tear-Filled Instagram as Brooklyn Beckham Heads to College

If Victoria Beckham is giving her stamp of approval to the sleepwear-as-streetwear craze, you just know it's here to stay. Even Brooklyn seems to agree.