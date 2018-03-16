Victoria Beckham Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line 

Victoria Beckham, perhaps the poshest celeb-turned-beauty entrepreneur, is coming for your skincare routine, too. She just announced that she's launching her very own skincare line.

Beckham first entered the beauty game in 2016 with a 14-piece makeup collection with Estée Lauder. Inspired by the fashion designer's signature look, the collaboration included smoky eyeshadows, smudge-ready eyeliners, and nude lip gloss. Unsurprisingly the limited-edition products sold out, along with the larger second collection that launched this past fall.

The star revealed her plans to branch out into skincare—and possibly fragrance—last week during a Facebook Live celebrating International Women's Day.

Her goal with the line is to fill in the gaps of her very extensive, expensive top shelf. "I loved working with Estee Lauder. It was a huge success. It was me developing what I wanted in my make up bag," she said. "I’m developing my own skincare and fragrance now. I make what I want in my life. It’s a filling a gap."

Although Beckham offered very few other details about the collection, except that she's doing her homework so that you can expect that the products will be top of the line. "It's going to be very scientific. I'm working with the best," she said. "I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can."

Since it sounds like the products are still in the development stage, there's no word on a launch date. What we do know from analyzing the star's skincare routine is that getting a Beckham-approved product lineup probably won't come cheap.