Victoria Beckham and Her Son Romeo Twinned in Blue at the U.S. Open

While Romeo Beckham may be dad David's doppelgänger, he got his style prowess from his mom, Victoria.

On Tuesday evening, Posh and the 14-year-old were all smiles (well, Romeo was), as they attended day two of the U.S. Open Tennis Championship in matching blue ensembles. The 43-year-old watched Roger Federer take on Frances Tiafoe in an airy light blue blouse tucked into a box-pleated midi skirt, both washed in a tropical print—just one of the many bedtime-inspired getups we've spotted the designer sporting with ease. The mom of four paired the look with a brown leather handbag, and wore her lob in a breezy chignon.

Romeo coordinated with his mom, opting for a chambray shirt underneath a navy blazer, which complemented the former Spice Girl's sky blue palette.

Posh began the activity-filled day in head-to-toe pink, pairing slouchy separates from her casual-chic Resort 2018 collection for a feminine take on flannel pajamas. A pair of strappy nude sandals were the only sign the 43-year-old was dressed for a day out rather than at home.

Now, if only we could pull off the pajama chic look like Posh...