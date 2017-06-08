Victoria Beckham Test-Drives Two Looks From Her Resort 2018 Collection in N.Y.C.

Victoria Beckham was a one-woman lookbook in New York City on Wednesday. The style star brought her 2018 Resort Collection to life, as she stepped out in two different monochromatic ensembles from her own brand.

Beckham, 43, began the day in a light orange blouse tucked into a box-pleated tangerine midi skirt with a matching tropical print. Posh paired the bold, summer-ready look with burgundy suede pumps, overize tortoise sunnies and a delicate silver choker.

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Later in the afternoon, the pop star-turned-designer was spotted rocking yet another colorful combo from her latest designs. This time, the mom of four went a more casual route in matching head-to-toe blue, pairing slouchy separates for a feminine take on flannel pajamas. A pair of nude sandals made it clear she was headed for a night out, rather than in.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty

