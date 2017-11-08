Victoria Beckham Is Designing a Collection with Your Favorite Brand from the ’90s

Reebok sneakers have had a low-key comeback and if you’ve paid attention to street style in 2017, you know that’s no news.

But now, the beloved, super-popular-in-the-‘90s brand has tapped a collaborator that’s about to give them new life: Victoria Beckham.

On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share that she’s embarking on a new partnership with Reebok. In the shot, she’s seen casually posing at Reebok headquarters in black slacks, a white tee, and Reebok Club C 85 kicks ($67; asos.com).

Excited to announce my new partnership with @reebok! Stay tuned and head to my website and subscribe for updates! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:46am PST

So what are they working on? The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, set to drop late 2018. While we don’t yet know exactly what the pieces will look like, we know they’ll be worth your money considering Beckham is, well, a certified designer.

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades,” she said in a statement.

“I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”

Previous Reebok collaborators include Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid, who’ve each delivered empowering, badass campaigns.