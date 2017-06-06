Victoria Beckham Just Made the Hardest Color Combination Look Effortless

BY: Faith Cummings
Victoria Beckham is known all over the world for her minimalist, neutral style and serious fashion stare. And while the latter was on-hand during her latest jaunt through JFK Airport in New York City, she eschewed her toned-down color palette for bold, head-turning hues.

Few do airport style like the former Spice Girl—making us all wonder why we don't look as effortlessly chic immediately after a flight. And her Monday look may have been her most vibrant look yet: an orange sweater from her own brand and green trousers. Colorblocking may have never left, but we're definitely making it a priority again after seeing this ensemble on Beckham.

The style maven headed to the Big Apple, not long after an amazing African vacation with her family. Neutrals were on the agenda in some regard, as Beckham carried a classic camel coat in her hands and anchored her look with white pumps.

As always, we're positively glued to every single piece Beckham wears. Whether she's fresh off a plane or posing on the red carpet, she always does it with style.

