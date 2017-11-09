Victoria Beckham, Superhuman, Wears Stilettos on a Treadmill Run

Victoria Beckham is designing a collection of sure-to-be killer sneaks with Reebok, but the former Spice Girl is proving that she doesn’t need gym shoes to be able to go for a run. In fact, she can do it in her stilettos.

Beckham posted a picture to Instagram on Thursday morning from inside a Reebok store, and she was getting in her morning cardio sans workout clothes. The fashion designer hit the treadmill in a multicolored ankle-length dress, burgundy stiletto boots, and (what else?) her signature oversize shades.

Morning run! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:01am PST

“Morning run!” she joked in the caption. And whether or not she was actually moving or just posing for the 'gram, you’ve got to admit that her balance is impressive.

Heels or not, Beckham does get her workouts in every morning—for two hours at that! “I get up quite early, around 6 a.m., and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I’ll then fit in another hour’s workout before I got to the office. I’m very disciplined, I have to be,” Beckham told The Sunday Times in September.

With four kids, a fashion line, and this new collection on the way, clearly Beckham’s discipline helps her fit everything in to her busy schedule while keeping fit all the while.

Now if only we had her morning gym motivation.