Loving Mom Victoria Beckham Is Totally Missing Eldest Son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is still grappling with the fact that her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is on his own in the busy, yet beautiful streets of New York City.
On Wednesday night, she couldn't help but show the Parsons School of Design student some love in a sweet Instagram video. In the short and grainy, black-and-white clip, the duo share a warm embrace.
"I love u so much @brooklynbeckham x kisses from NYC x," she captioned the adorable video.
Just a day ago, the fashion designer hinted at a possible trip with an airplane emoji on Instagram, thus it looks as if the two might be reunited in the Big Apple.
"I'm still crying," Beckham affirmed in a Pixiwoo interview last month. "Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying. I miss him so much, so much."
RELATED: Victoria Beckham Hasn't Stopped Crying Since Brooklyn Left for College
Brooklyn Beckham has so much love surrounding him with such a caring family. We know the holidays will be huge for the Beckhams this year, as the burgeoning photographer makes his first trip home from college.