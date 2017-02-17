Victoria and Harper Beckham Are Ski Bunny #Goals in Matching Mother-Daughter Snow Suits

Victoria and Harper Beckham are one of the most fashionable mother-daughter pairs in Hollywood, so it only makes sense that their ski wear is just as chic.
The famous duo hit the slopes in Whistler, Canada, this week alongside the rest of their family, and their matching white snow suits were simply adorable. The proud mom took to Instagram to share a snap of her and her 5-year-old mini-me in their outfits, and it is one of the cutest things we've seen this week. "Mummy and me," the fashion designer captioned the sweet 'gram, which shows them posing together against a snow-filled backdrop.
The whole Beckham clan was along for the getaway, including dad David, 17-year-old Brooklyn (who broke his collarbone on the trip), 14-year-old Romeo, and 11-year-old Cruz. The group shared tons of photos on social media of their winter wonderland fun, proving once and for all that they definitely know how to have fun together.
Can we come next time?