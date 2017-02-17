Victoria and Harper Beckham Are Ski Bunny #Goals in Matching Mother-Daughter Snow Suits

Victoria and Harper Beckham are one of the most fashionable mother-daughter pairs in Hollywood, so it only makes sense that their ski wear is just as chic.

The famous duo hit the slopes in Whistler, Canada, this week alongside the rest of their family, and their matching white snow suits were simply adorable. The proud mom took to Instagram to share a snap of her and her 5-year-old mini-me in their outfits, and it is one of the cutest things we've seen this week. "Mummy and me," the fashion designer captioned the sweet 'gram, which shows them posing together against a snow-filled backdrop.

Mummy and me 💜 x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

The whole Beckham clan was along for the getaway, including dad David, 17-year-old Brooklyn (who broke his collarbone on the trip), 14-year-old Romeo, and 11-year-old Cruz. The group shared tons of photos on social media of their winter wonderland fun, proving once and for all that they definitely know how to have fun together.

Gorgeous in white @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:32am PST

💜 x kisses VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Just before his accident ... Brave boy xx sorry ( man ) A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Broke my collarbone at the end A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Boys on the top ⛷🏂🏂 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Daddy is chasing you xx A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:35am PST

Cool dude ⛷ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:35am PST

360 😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:47am PST

Don't usually post so many but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first ❤❤❤❤❤. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Looking good in all white ⛷ @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Boarding 😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:51am PST

