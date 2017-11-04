Victoria Beckham Shares the Cutest Video of Harper Singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

It may only be the start of November, but Harper Beckham is already ready for Christmas! Today, Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account to share a video of her five-year-old daughter prepping for the holiday, and as you might expect, it's really cute.

In the short clip, Harper is putting the finishing touches on a gingerbread man she drew while singing Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas." "4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon," Beckham captioned the adorable video.

Honestly, we can't blame her. With only seven weeks to go, Christmas really is just around the corner, so why not get a head start on celebrating? By the time the holiday officially arrives, she'll have perfected her Mariah Carey rendition and have made plenty of cute drawings for Christmas. We salute her preparedness. Now, let the official Christmas countdown begin.