Victoria Beckham's Target Garden Party Was Beyond
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
April 2, 2017 @ 5:15 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

If you're planning on hosting a garden party this summer, here's all the inspiration you'll need for a magical bash. Yesterday, Victoria Beckham threw a launch party for her new limited-edition Target collection, and the star-studded event was complete with mermaids, whimsical topiaries, a full candy bar, and more!

The 42-year-old fashion designer hosted the family-friendly event at a stunning estate in L.A., and naturally, she wore an outfit from her Victoria Beckham for Target collection. Her dark-blue, matching separates—a button-up top and loose trousers—featured a white calla lily design on the front. Beckham opted for a simple updo and a subtle brown smokey eye to complete her party look.

The former Spice Girl's friends all came out to support her new endeavor, and some of the fashionable attendees included Naomie Harris, Jessica Alba, and Zoe Saldana, all of whom wore their favorite pieces from the Target line.

Congrats @VictoriaBeckham! @TargetStyle #VBxTarget #TargetPartner

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

The company was certainly impressive, and the venue was decorated to perfection. The estate's pool, which was flanked by Target-inspired topiaries, was occupied by a real mermaid who was more than happy to pose for Instagram pics.

(Mer)maid this party complete 🙌🏻🦄🎯 | 📸: @bfa | #vbxtarget

A post shared by Blake Cohen (@blakeashleyc) on

Additionally, there was a garden of giant white roses, a telephone booth for pictures, a flower crown station, and a delicious candy bar.

#VbxTarget x vb

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

#vbxtarget #giannaandcompany #estates #belair #event

A post shared by giannaandco (@giannaandco) on

Now that's how you throw a garden party!

