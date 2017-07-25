Victoria Beckham Posted a Hilariously Embarrassing Instagram of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has a wickedly funny sense of humor, especially when it comes to her soccer star husband David Beckham.

The fashion designer took to Instagram on Monday to post a video of David, but unlike her sweet anniversary posts for him, this one was very tongue in cheek.

In her video, David can be seen swinging around in a gym and hanging from poles while wearing a hat that looks almost identical to the iconic Indiana Jones fedora. And as if the hat and the action moves weren't enough to show the resemblance, Victoria had the Indiana Jones theme song play throughout the clip.

She playfully captioned the photo, "Spider-Man didn't work out but there's always Indiana Jones! #harrisonford x VB."

In case that wasn't adorable enough for you, David fired back a retort of his own once he saw the video himself.

"Knob @victoriabeckham oh I will get you back for this ," he wrote. He also tagged his friend Derek White in a separate comment and said, "Don't you start laughing that gives enouragement .”

We're happy these two can pal around like this, on and off Instagram.

Talk about couple goals.