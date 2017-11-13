Harper Beckham Is the Poshest Schoolgirl You'll See This Fall

With Victoria and David Beckham as parents, style is pretty much in your DNA, right?

The Beckham brood is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable families on the planet. And at just 6 years old, Harper Beckham has already solidified her spot as a veritable child style icon.

Proud mom Victoria can't get enough of documenting Harper's looks. And the tot's latest shows that she's clearly the most stylish schoolgirl this fall. In it, she's all bundled up in earmuffs, a velvet beret, and a super cute coat—with her signature pigtail braids.

" Earmuffs wrapped up warm and ready to go!! Kisses , " Victoria captioned the black-and-white photo.

We're not going to lie: Harper may just be our fall style inspiration! Taking fashion cues from a 6-year-old doesn't seem so far-fetched when she's a Beckham, you know?