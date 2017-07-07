Victoria Beckham's "Afternoon Cuddles" with Daughter Harper Give Us Life

BY: Brandi Fowler
July 7, 2017

Even during a midday cuddle session, Victoria Beckham still looks flawless.

The supermom kicked off the weekend with a snuggle fest with her 5-year-old daughter Harper and shared an adorable photo from their nap on Instagram Friday.

"After a long day shooting u can't beat afternoon cuddles. Kisses on Friday x VB," she captioned the snap. In it, Harper cozies up on Mom's chest with French braids in her hair and Victoria holds her close in silky ivory pajamas complete with a black trim. The fashion guru rested her eyes, with her lashes, brows, and glossy lip still perfectly in place.

Although Harper still enjoys cuddling her mom, she—and the rest of the Beckham brood—are growing up so fast. A couple weeks before the fashion guru celebrated her 18th wedding anniversary with David Beckham; she posted a Father's Day Instagram photo for her hubby, which showed all four of their children sit next to their dad, flashing smiles. Ever the budding fashionista, Harper sat in the middle with her hair slicked back, rocking a casual white dress.

Like daughter, like mom.

