Victoria Beckham Hasn’t Stopped Crying Since Brooklyn Left for College

While other moms may cry tears of joy when their teenagers finally head off to college, Victoria Beckham is not one of htose moms. Her 18-year-old son Brooklyn head off to Parsons School of Design this fall, and Becks is still grieving after her eldest son moved out.

“I’m still crying. Brooklyn’s moved to New York, he’s 18, and I haven’t stopped crying,” she told beauty channel Pixiwoo in a video interview. “I miss him so much, so much.”

Luckily, Brooklyn is studying in N.Y.C., and the former Spice Girl has already made quite a few visits to see her son at school. The teen even sat front row at Beckham’s New York Fashion Week show earlier this month alongside Dad David.

Brooklyn isn’t the only Beckham headed into the classroom: Victoria also dished on her 6-year-old daughter Harper starting school earlier this month. “I think it’s great. We’re blessed to have children. It’s a good thing. If you’re sad your baby’s going off to school, you’re a good mummy,” she said.

Victoria isn’t the only Beckham who’s missing Brooklyn: David shared a sweet snap on Thursday of his eldest son. “Missing you, bust,” he wrote.

Missing you bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

That’s the mark of a truly tight-knit brood.