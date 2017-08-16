Like Every Mom, Victoria Beckham Is Upset Her Son Brooklyn Is Leaving for College

Even Victoria Beckham isn’t immune to the parenting woes everyday moms experience with their children. And, in September, she will deal with perhaps the biggest distress of all when her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, jets off to New York City from London to attend college.

While the 18-year-old already released a book, What I See, in August, and previously shadowed photography greats Alasdair McLellan and Nick Knight, the budding fashion photographer will attend school to further his studies in the art. But mom, Victoria, isn’t so keen on the idea. “I’m nervous, and my mum’s upset about me leaving,” he said during an interview with GQ.

However, Brooklyn thinks the time away from home will be an adventure that will rank high amongst his list of lifetime endeavors. “It’s really exciting,” he said. “I kind of live in the moment. I don’t think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I’ll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that.”

Though Victoria and David are sad to see Brooklyn leave the nest, with an ocean in between them, N.Y.C. is only a short 7-hour plane ride away.