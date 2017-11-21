Victoria Beckham Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Look-Alike Sister Louise

Before Victoria Beckham spiced up our world as Posh Spice, the VB designer was belting out tunes with younger sister Louise Adams.

And as her lookalike sibling rang in her 41st birthday on Tuesday, the Spice Girls alum (who was once known as Victoria Adams) looked to be feeling nostalgic as she took to Instagram to fête the special day with a throwback photo of the Adams sisters and their younger brother Christian.

“Happy birthday @louisesadams X we all love u so much,” the 43-year-old captioned the sweet post, which shows the pink shirt-clad young Beckham grinning with her arms slung around her two siblings.

She continued, “The best sister anyone could ask for the most amazing mummy, we are all so proud of u x Kisses.”

Happy birthday @louisesadams X we all love u so much.The best sister anyone could ask for the most amazing mummy,we are all so proud of u x Kisses ✨ @christianadams_79 @jackie.adams_ X A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

Louise—who once shared her doppelgänger older sister’s love of show business by pursuing some small TV roles and modeling gigs—reportedly also inherited the style maven’s love of fashion and opened up a small boutique called Hidden Closet in 2016.

@victoriabeckham @jackie.adams_ such a lovely evening x x A post shared by Louise (@louisesadams) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:53am PST

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the Adams girls!