Why We Adore Birthday Girl Vera Wang

More than twenty-five years ago Vera Wang opened up a bridal shop on Madison Avenue and since then she's been countless girls' designer BFF. And while she has dressed many a Hollywood star for major events, Wang's work goes beyond the red carpet and down the wedding aisles of some of the most high-profile marriages, from Chelsea Clinton's tulle wrapped dress to Alicia Keys's Grecian-inspired gown that draped over her barely-there baby bump.

The talented designer was born to craft gowns to inspire women. And even from a young age it was obvious Wang was destined for style greatness. "Some of us are just born with an eye for fashion. #tbt a very stylish young Vera," the fashion icon captioned this throwback photo on Instagram:

Let's toast to Wang and her accomplishments as she celebrates her 68th birthday!