Venus & Serena Share Embrace After Serena's Win (Against her Sister!)

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams, who just won the Australian Open—against her sister Venus Williams, no less. It was the 23rd Grand Slam title of Serena's career, and her big sis took it like a true sportswoman. The siblings shared an ecstatic hug post game that demonstrated their passionate support of one another to the cheering crowds. Later, the two expressed admiration for one another in their post-match speeches. "That's my little sister, guys," Venus said with pride. Serena in turn thanked Venus for her role in shaping her career. "Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player that I can be," Williams said.

The sisters have faced off against each other 28 times throughout their illustrious sports careers and have both been ranked number one in the world. When playing together, the siblings have achieved three Olympic gold medals.

Although their rivalry is notorious, the sisters continue to prove that they have nothing but support for each other on and off the court. No doubt Venus will be there to celebrate with Serena when she regains her ranking as number one as she is set to do after this win!