Vans Got Chanel’s Chief Designer to Collaborate on a Shoe Line

Calling all fashion fans! The skater street style and high fashion worlds are about to collide, and we couldn't be more excited about it.

Vans will be working with Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld on a new footwear and apparel collection, which will truly be a meeting of titans. The capsule—a collaboration between the Karl Lagerfeld brand and the sneaker company—will include six interpretations of classic Vans shoes, according to WWD.

AP

Karl Lagerfeld will put a spin on the Vans signature checkerboard pattern shoe, laceless styles, and classic slip-ons. Other collection items include checkerboard ties, a Lagerfeld T-shirt, and a leather backpack with the letter "K" on it.

We won't get a peek at the items until they're presented at the Bread & Butter trade show in Berlin in early September, but they'll hit stores and launch worldwide on Sept. 7, so thankfully we won't have to wait too long.

This is hardly the first time the brain behind Chanel has worked with other brands. Lagerfeld has lent his vision to everything from makeup lines to downright secret collections.

Can it hurry up and be Sept. 7 already?