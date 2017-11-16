Vanessa Hudgens’s New Beauty Collab Is Totally Unexpected

Given Vanessa Hudgens’s penchant for changing the length of her hair every week, we assumed any beauty collaboration she signed on for would have something to do with extensions, or maybe even a moisturizing conditioner. But always one to keep us guessing (on hairstyles and more), the celebrity has announced a partnership with SinfulColors, and it’s a groundbreaking moment for both Hudgens and the brand.

Known for its variety of brightly colored nail polish at incredibly accessible price points, SinfulColors is expanding to color cosmetics for the first time ever. So where does VH’s beauty smarts come in? She’s been named as the brand’s Global Color Collaborator.

"I was already a fan of the SinfulColors nail color brand, so to become their Global Color Collaborator, launching the first-ever SinfulColors cosmetics collection, is an honor," said Vanessa Hudgens in a press release. "The products are so unexpected, and not like anything I have seen before. This is a collection I can’t wait to share with my friends and fans."

Today, SinfulColors has launched a preview 18-piece collection on Amazon, consisting of light-shifting and metallic face and eye products. Think colored mascara, highlighter sticks, and cream shadow duos. That irresistible price-tag you love so much is still there, too. The Duo Cream Eyeshadow will only set you back $7, while you can score the Stop & Stare Gel Eyeliner for only $6.

The products will roll out into stores and online in January, and as of early next year, they will have 100 new eye, face, and lip buys on the market.