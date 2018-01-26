Vanessa Hudgens Talks Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Former Co-Star James Franco

Vanessa Hudgens has a lot in store this year as she preps for the release of two star-studded films: Second Act with Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia and Dog Days, in which she stars with Nina Dobrev and Eva Longoria.

On Thursday InStyle caught up with the singer-actress on the red carpet at Delta's pre-Grammys party in N.Y.C., where the 29-year-old spoke up about the allegations of sexual misconduct recently leveled against her former co-star James Franco.

Back in 2012, Hudgens portrayed a memorable character in Spring Breakers alongside Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Franco.

When asked about the recent allegations of sexual impropriety leveled against the Disaster Artist star, Hudgens shared her thoughts.

"I support what he said," she said, referencing the statements he made on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this month.

"He's saying that the allegations are false but he supports all the women speaking up because they didn't have a voice before, and the fact that that they do now is an amazing thing," Hudgens continued. "He supports that. I just know that I loved working with him. He was always very respectful."

During his Colbert appearance, Franco had said, “... look, in my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it."

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he continued. “So I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

And during his visit to Late Night the following day, Franco continued. "Like I said, there are stories that need to get out. There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in that much," he said. "If I have to take a knock because I'm not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much."