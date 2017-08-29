Vanessa Hudgens Goes Platinum Blonde to Sing Taylor Swift’s New Song

Move over Taylor Swift, because Vanessa Hudgens is here to steal your gig.

Hudgens gave us serious Atomic Blonde vibes on Monday night while rocking out to Swift's much-talked-about new single "Look What You Made Me Do," and we honestly can say she killed it.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge not only switched up her hair by abandoning her well-known dark color for a shade of blonde that would make Daenerys Targaryen smile, but she also showed off her dramatic singing skills à la High School Musical (and no, not the fake fourth one).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYXL14xDSRB/?taken-by=vanessahudgens DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol #havingwaytoomuchfun @taylorswift A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

“DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol #havingwaytoomuchfun @taylorswift," she wrote.

She got pretty into it, to say the least. If Swift needs a fill-in to replace one of the dozens of Taylors she straight-up killed in her latest music video, we think Hudgens has a solid shot at the part.

Is there any 'do she can't pull off?