Vanessa Hudgens Will Be This Iconic Latex-Wearing Superhero for Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens already drummed up a super-cool Halloween costume for this year's festivities, and the actress's current love for latex was a huge inspiration.

"Because I wore latex to Las Vegas recently for the [Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor] fight, I was like, 'This is fun,'" the Grease Live! star stated in an interview with People. "'When's another time you can wear latex?' "And I was like, 'Halloween!' So I'm trying to find a good, legit Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer costume."

Last year, Hudgens was influenced by American Horror Story: Coven for her Halloween getup. "[I] went to New Orleans with my little sister [Stella Hudgens] and we literally wore all black," she stated. "Any time we would come into a store they'd say, 'Oh the witches have arrived!'"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLnF_cyByva/?taken-by=vanessahudgens The witches way is the best way ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:44pm PDT

The So You Think You Can Dance judge will turn to AHS again this year for her annual Halloween party in New York City, which will have a Freak Show theme. "I'm trying to find all the props and secondary is the costume," Hudgens confirmed. "I don't hire someone to do [the event planning]. I do it all myself."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BL_5BjzBNyY/?taken-by=vanessahudgens The lovess ❤ #VsHalloweenCountdown A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Oct 25, 2016 at 12:52pm PDT

We cannot wait to see how her costume and celebration turn out!