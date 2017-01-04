Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Debuted the High School Musical Duet of Our Dreams

It's no High School Musical 4, but we'll take this tease in the meantime.

Besties Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale teamed up for the mini High School Musical reunion we've been waiting for, with the HSM alums reuniting to perform their own version of Elle King's hit single "Ex's & Oh's".

The duo shared the single on Tisdale's YouTube page Tuesday, and pushed the cover on their respective Instagram pages as well, with both posting a snap of themselves posing side by side for the cover shot of their single.

Had so much fun singing Ex's & Oh's with my BFF @ashleytisdale 🎤 Check out her YouTube channel for the video 😘 A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

"Had so much fun singing Ex's & Oh's with my BFF @ashleytisdale. Check out her YouTube channel for the video," Hudgens captioned the snap, which showed her wearing a shaggy AS by DF faux fur over a Lauren Moshi T-shirt and Tisdale rocking a graphic tee under a black leather jacket.

RELATED: High School Musical 4 Is in the Works

"We were really excited to do this because this is our first duet together," Tisdale said in the clip as she introduced the song. The collab was even more special for the BFFs because Hudgens and Tisdale's HSM characters, Gabriella and Sharpay, respectively, actually didn't sing together in any of the films. "We always wanted [a song] too," Tisdale added.

During the actual music session, Tisdale's husband, Christopher French, who arranged the music, plays the guitar as they sit cross-legged under a comfy tented space in cutoff jeans and belt out the song.

Perhaps this is a sign of more HSM collabs to come? Fingers crossed.