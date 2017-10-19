Valentino Is Building Sports-Themed Pop-Up Shops Around the World

Let’s face it: Athleisure can’t stop, won’t stop, and probably will never, ever stop—the proof is on the runway. More specifically the Valentino resort 2018 runway, which, ICYMI, saw a parade of athletic-inspired looks featuring everything from silk tracksuits to fuzzy slides to cheerleader-inspired midiskirts. Needless to say, the collection was a must-see. And now, lucky for us, here’s our chance to finally buy.

In a series of pop-up shops in Tokyo, New York, and Hong Kong, Valentino fans will be able to shop the resort 2018 collection starting Oct. 26 in retail spaces designed to resemble—get this—gyms. But, like, chic gyms.

A release for the new pop-ups even mentions “imaginary metropolitan basketball nets.” Aside from the gymnasium aesthetics, expect to be able to shop the resort collection plus more. Limited-edition items such as basketballs, yoga mats, and sneakers round out the sport-themed aesthetic.

Scroll through for a look at some of the new pieces, below.