Livestream the Valentino Pre-Fall 2017 Show Here Today

Livestream the Valentino Pre-Fall 2017 Show Here Today
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
Shop This Post
January 11, 2017 @ 8:00 AM
by: Andrea Cheng

The perks of attending a fashion show: witnessing a designer's vision brought to life, experiencing the anticipatory rush when the lights dim as you eagerly wait for the first look, and soaking in one beautiful creation after another. The perks of streaming a fashion show: everything we've previously stated—all without having to crane your neck for a glimpse at each look (unless you're blessed with a front-row seat), fight the crowds, or, well, a ticket.

That brings us to today's news: For Pierpaolo Piccioli's second solo collection as creative director of Valentino, you can watch the pre-fall 2017 show, which streams live today from The Beekman in N.Y.C. at 10 a.m. ET. After a very successful debut with an elegant parade of ethereal gowns (accessorized with adorable teeny-tiny purses btw), we can't wait to see what else he has in store for the luxury Italian brand.

RELATED: See Lily-Rose Depp Make Her First Runway Debut

Make sure to tune in for the livestream, below, at 10 a.m. ET.

The Latest in Video

Exclusive: A Peek at Jennifer Lopez’s New Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection
See More Videos

More Fashion

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Fashion

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top