Livestream the Valentino Pre-Fall 2017 Show Here Today

The perks of attending a fashion show: witnessing a designer's vision brought to life, experiencing the anticipatory rush when the lights dim as you eagerly wait for the first look, and soaking in one beautiful creation after another. The perks of streaming a fashion show: everything we've previously stated—all without having to crane your neck for a glimpse at each look (unless you're blessed with a front-row seat), fight the crowds, or, well, a ticket.

That brings us to today's news: For Pierpaolo Piccioli's second solo collection as creative director of Valentino, you can watch the pre-fall 2017 show, which streams live today from The Beekman in N.Y.C. at 10 a.m. ET. After a very successful debut with an elegant parade of ethereal gowns (accessorized with adorable teeny-tiny purses btw), we can't wait to see what else he has in store for the luxury Italian brand.

Make sure to tune in for the livestream, below, at 10 a.m. ET.