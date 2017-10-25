Urban Decay’s Sex-Proof Mascara Inspired a New Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay is up to the best kind of trouble. Only a few months after launching a headline-making sex-proof mascara ($24; sephora.com) said to lift and lengthen your lashes with an intense pigment that not even set of falsies can compare to, the brand is expanding the line with an eyeshadow palette that we only can assume will hold up through the same type of, um, activities.

Urban Decay dropped the teaser for the new Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette on Instagram, and as you can imagine, the post has already accumulated over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments from eager eyeshadow-obsessed fans.

The 10-shade palette, of both matte and metallic finishes, is complete with everything you’d need for a sexy, smoldering look, whether you prefer your lids dark and smoky or heat-inspired and swept with warm orange and red hues. So far we're most excited about the metallic pink shade, "Girl Crush," and a deep chocolate matte brown, "Knockout." And the packaging only solidifies the name of the new creation from the brand. The side of the palette is discreetly accented on the side with a quote from designer Jac Vanek: "I like my eyelashes as black as my heart and as long as the list of people I want to punch in the face."

It hasn't made its online debut yet, but you'll be able to pick it up for $39 at Ulta Beauty, select Macy’s stores, and online at sephora.com, ulta.com, macys.com, and urbandecay.com.

Having one in each handbag really isn't that bad of an idea—for every troublesome situation, of course.