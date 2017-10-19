Urban Decay's Holiday Eyeshadow Vault Is Every Naked Lover's Dream

If you're still pouring one out in honor of Urban Decay's discontinued Naked Smoky palette, the brand is making up for the loss of one of your favorite products with another vault of products that's dropping just in time for the holiday season.

The Naked 4Some Vault will be available for $185 at urbandecay.com. There's no set release date yet, so we recommend refreshing the brand's social media feeds for the most up-to-date info. This vault eliminates the struggle of having to choose between which Naked palette to invest in because the set lets you have them all. Consider this a textbook example of when four is better than one.

Included in the vault are four full-size palettes: the O.G. Naked palette; a set of bronze shadows, Naked2; taupe neutrals, Naked3; shimmery rose gold shades, and Naked Heat; the newest addition to the Naked family.

The towers are also practical, too. In the middle you'll find a well where you can stash your eyeliners and brushes. Needless to say, with the vault's towers on your vanity, you'll have eyeshadow options for any and every situation you'll find yourself in this holiday season.