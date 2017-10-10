Urban Decay's New Palette Is Its Most Metallic One Yet

If heavy metal and glam rock decided to reproduce and have a child in the form of a beauty product, it would probably look a lot like Urban Decay's new metallic-filled shadow palette.

For the brand's upcoming holiday lineup, founding partner and general boss lady Wende Zomnir revealed news via Instagram that Urban Decay had just developed their first-ever completely metallic eyeshadow palette. Aptly named the Heavy Metals palette, the set comes filled with 20 shades ranging from warm neutrals, to day-glo '80s shades that would do any avid Poison fan (and possibly Bret Michaels himself) proud.

We figured Urban Decay was making room for a new addition when they announced earlier in the year that the Naked Smoky palette was being phased out, and a set this glorious certainly takes the sting out of bidding our favorite smoldering tones goodbye. Zomnir claims that the latest 20-pan lineup will be the "creamiest, most amazing, shiny metallics" the brand has ever formulated.

Party on, Urban Decay.

No word yet on when the Heavy Metal palette officially rolls out, though it's a safe bet to assume it will be around the time the rest of the holiday collection drops. Considering that the brand's Vault of Vice set went live last week, it shouldn't be too much longer, we hope. We'll be staying posted to Zomnir and Urban Decay's social platforms for any sign of movement.