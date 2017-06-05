Urban Decay Is Launching the Scent of Summer '17

Urban Decay Is Launching the Scent of Summer '17
urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram
by: Marianne Mychaskiw
June 5, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

Urban Decay wants you to go naked this summer—at least, in terms of your fragrance choices.

Adding to the ever-growing empire of Naked palettes, BB creams, highlighters, and concealers, the beauty brand has just launched their Go Naked fragrance oil, and we have a pretty strong feeling it will soon become the official scent of the summer. We've smelled perfumes upon perfumes that somewhat emulate that vacation-esque aroma reminiscent a day at the beach, but Urban Decay's latest installment currently ranks at the top of our list.

Rich in orange blossom—a.k.a., one of the notes responsible for that unmistakable sunscreen scent—the addition of bergamot adds a bold citrus twist, while faint hints of lavender mirror the warmth of your skin. Because it's an oil, it lasts even longer in summer's rising temperatures, and practically melts into your pulse points. The scent is set to launch in mere days over at sephora.com—reserve your bottle now, priced at $24.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
