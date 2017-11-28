Uniqlo and J.W. Anderson Are Reuniting for Another Stellar Collection

Does that striped sweater-and-scarf combo above look familiar? If so, it’s because you’ve likely spotted it on someone this season.

The pieces are from the Uniqlo and J.W. Anderson collection that launched in September and while the primary colored babies sold out pretty quickly, we have good news for you: the design duo is returning with another collection.

Set to drop spring 2018, the new designs will once more include pieces for men and women (available both online and at Uniqlo stores worldwide) and come to us thanks to a successful debut collection, WWD reports.

Designer Jonathan Anderson told WWD, “I am proud of it, and I think the pieces are incredibly well made. The line was also good bridge between the ideal of British classicism and my own brand.”

VIDEO: Suki Waterhouse Got the Short Haircut You're Too Scared to Try

He added that the spring collection “is about items that interlink with each other. It’s about layering this time. The idea is to mix and match things together.”

While we countdown ‘til next spring, shop a few of the pieces from the debut collection below.