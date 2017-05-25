Uma Thurman Brought Her Look-Alike Teenage Son as Her Cannes Date

Uma Thurman had quite the handsome young date at the amfAR Gala in Cannes tonight—her 15-year-old son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke.

But the Kill Bill actress isn't the teenager's only famous parent. His dad happens to be her ex-husband Ethan Hawke, who she was married to from 1998 to 2005.

The mom and her look-alike son wowed as they posed for photos on the red carpet at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, with Thurman opting for a white collared shirt and dazzling gold skirt that she topped off with a loosely slung blazer. She further accessorized with a gold necktie-inspired necklace, an assortment of other dazzling jewels, and ankle-strap heeled sandals. Meanwhile, her middle child looked dapper in a tailored black suit and matching skinny tie. The annual—and very star-studded—event was held as part of the Cannes Film Festival.

Thurman is also mom to an 18-year-old daughter named Maya Thurman-Hawke whom she shares with the actor as well as a 4-year-old daughter named Luna Thurman-Busson who she had with ex Arpad Busson.

Good genes definitely run in this family.