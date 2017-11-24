Uma Thurman Puts Harvey Weinstein on Blast in Thanksgiving Insta

Actress Uma Thurman sent a strongly-worded Thanksgiving message into the Instasphere yesterday when she took the occasion to put disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on blast.

“Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — You don’t deserve a bullet). Stay tuned,” she captioned a black and white photo of herself, face slightly grimacing.

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face,” Thurman wrote, alluding to harassment at the hands of Weinstein, for whom she starred in seven films, including “Pulp Fiction” and the “Kill Bill” franchise.

Earlier this month, Thurman told Access Hollywood, “I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

It’s good to see the actress speaking out!