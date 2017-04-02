Tyra Banks Announces ANTM Will No Longer Have Upper Age Limit

Yesterday, Tyra Banks struck another blow to ageism in the modeling industry, when she announced that her long-running show America's Next Top Model will no longer have an age limit. That's right, Tyra announced that they're officially removing limits for the show's upcoming 24th season.

Until now, applicants needed to be between the ages of 18 and 27 to be considered for the show, in which aspiring models compete for a contract with a top agency, among other prizes. However, Banks, who will be returning next season as the show's host, took to social media yesterday to announce the upper age limit is being removed. In the message, she explains that she's always promoted diverse beauty and wants to do away with "cookie cutter" models.

"You know what I hear all the time?" she explained in her video, "'Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit?' So, you know what? I'm taking that age limit off. You want to audition for America's Next Top Model? I don't care how old you are, honey. You just have to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel."

This is undeniably a step in the right direction for the fashion industry, which has historically been criticized for using predominantly younger—and even underaged—models. And as icons like Kristen McMenamy, Liberty Ross, and Tyra herself have all proven, there's no age limit on talent!