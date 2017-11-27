Tyra Banks Transformed into a Sexy Tiger to "Break the Internet" and We Can't Look Away

Isabel Jones
Nov 27, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Paper magazine is at it again: trying to break the Internet one sexy shot at a time. This round, however, there is neither an act of Olympic-level champagne flute butt balancing nor a scandalous ménage (sorry, Minaj) à trois.

In the publication’s latest issue, Tyra Banks (Queen of the Smize), takes fierce to a new level as, ahem, Tyger Banks.

No, Tyra’s not inducting herself into the rap music industry or getting crafty with rebranding, she’s simply transforming into a tiger, as models do.

Still confused? See for yourself:

Banks has undergone a Heidi-Klum-on-Halloween type transformation, and we cannot look away.

🐯 but make it fashion #BreakTheInternet

A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on

Like, she *is* a jungle cat.

🐅🐯🐅🐯🐅 #BreakTheInternet

A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on

Ah, the wonders of body paint and cat ears …

Banks is a little late to the dress-up game—Halloween was nearly a month ago—but timeliness aside, Paper keeps outdoing itself with these attempts to “break the Internet.” If your wifi mysteriously goes down tonight, blame it on Tyger.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!