Tyra Banks Transformed into a Sexy Tiger to "Break the Internet" and We Can't Look Away

Paper magazine is at it again: trying to break the Internet one sexy shot at a time. This round, however, there is neither an act of Olympic-level champagne flute butt balancing nor a scandalous ménage (sorry, Minaj) à trois.
In the publication’s latest issue, Tyra Banks (Queen of the Smize), takes fierce to a new level as, ahem, Tyger Banks.
No, Tyra’s not inducting herself into the rap music industry or getting crafty with rebranding, she’s simply transforming into a tiger, as models do.
Still confused? See for yourself:
Banks has undergone a Heidi-Klum-on-Halloween type transformation, and we cannot look away.
Like, she *is* a jungle cat.
Ah, the wonders of body paint and cat ears …
Banks is a little late to the dress-up game—Halloween was nearly a month ago—but timeliness aside, Paper keeps outdoing itself with these attempts to “break the Internet.” If your wifi mysteriously goes down tonight, blame it on Tyger.