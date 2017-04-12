This Couple Met on Twitter and Eventually Got Married IRL

Don’t believe in love? Think You’ve Got Mail is unrealistic? Well, this Atlanta-based couple is about to prove you wrong.

Events By SPL

In September 2013, Anuj Patel and Sumita Dalmia bonded on Twitter over their shared interest in attending Jazzoo—a swanky musical benefit at the Atlanta Zoo.

That fateful September day, Anuj told his followers he had an extra ticket to the event, and asked if anyone wanted to join. Sumita tweeted her interest, but Anuj had already relinquished the ticket.

https://twitter.com/apatel120/status/378151312149725184 I have an extra ticket for Jazoo this Saturday! Anyone want to join? http://t.co/OBhuIBYUOq — Anuj Patel (@apatel120) September 12, 2013

https://twitter.com/SumitaDalmia/status/378559057574912000 @apatel120 Do you still have an extra ticket to Jazoo? I'd love to go if you still have it! You don't by any chance have two do you? :) — Sumita Dalmia (@SumitaDalmia) September 13, 2013

https://twitter.com/apatel120/status/378596363615080448 @SumitaDAL Hey sorry, I gave my extra ticket to a friend so we could both go. If something changes I'll be sure to let you know! — Anuj Patel (@apatel120) September 13, 2013

Don’t worry, that’s not where the conversation ended…

https://twitter.com/SumitaDalmia/status/378598117559398400 @apatel120 No problem, thanks anyways! :) Just noticed you are in the Sports Marketing program- that's awesome! That's my 2nd passion :) — Sumita Dalmia (@SumitaDalmia) September 13, 2013

https://twitter.com/apatel120/status/378602952388120576 @SumitaDAL That's correct! I'm in the Graduate Sports Administration program, It's great! I see you do a lot of brand development? — Anuj Patel (@apatel120) September 13, 2013

https://twitter.com/SumitaDalmia/status/378609682358628352 @apatel120 Yes :) Just graduated law school and am aspiring to be an entertainment/sports lawyer but also love marketing/brand devlpment! :) — Sumita Dalmia (@SumitaDalmia) September 13, 2013

https://twitter.com/apatel120/status/378617201294864384 @SumitaDAL Congratulations! Any specific part of sport law you want to practice? Sports marketing and branding is great! — Anuj Patel (@apatel120) September 13, 2013

https://twitter.com/SumitaDalmia/status/378618294682390528 @apatel120 member of the legal team for a team or a venue like Phillips that does both sports/entertainment! — Sumita Dalmia (@SumitaDalmia) September 13, 2013

https://twitter.com/apatel120/status/378632148552798208 @SumitaDAL That sounds like a great job. One of our professors currently practices law in music entertainment! DM me or what's your email? — Anuj Patel (@apatel120) September 13, 2013

Three and-a-half years later, the star-crossed social media lovers are married! And, naturally, their wedding paid homage to the platform that brought them together, the one and only Twitter.

Events By SPL

Anuj, a real-life prince, proposed to Sumita with an elaborate Twitter scavenger hunt (watch below).

Events By SPL

On the big day, the “Tweet-hearts” celebrated with Twitter-themed food, drink, decorations, welcome cards, and even seating arrangements.

Events By SPL

This is truly a love story for the modern age.