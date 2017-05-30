Twitter Makes a Hilarious Plea for Stanley Tucci and Jeff Goldblum to Play Husbands

The Internet’s latest collective brainstorm is a thing of Oscar (and box office) gold.
On Monday, one Twitter savant used the Memorial Day holiday to pitch the perfect movie idea to his followers: “Film concept: Jeff Goldblum and Stanley Tucci own a restaurant and are also husbands.”
It didn’t take long for the idea to pick up steam (à la the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o buddy movie that began as a Twitter concept and is actually being made AND directed by Ava DuVernay).
Mark Ruffalo was quickly added to the cast.
Soon after, Jeff and Stanley became former spies.
More notable names were added to the ensemble.
Netflix got involved, of course.
Aaaand the GIFs kept coming …
It goes without saying, we’re WAY on board for this film. Honestly, it sounds like such a no-brainer we’re a tad surprised it hasn’t already been made—IMDB must’ve made an oversight, right?