Twitter Makes a Hilarious Plea for Stanley Tucci and Jeff Goldblum to Play Husbands

May 30, 2017 @ 11:15 AM
by: Isabel Jones

The Internet’s latest collective brainstorm is a thing of Oscar (and box office) gold.

On Monday, one Twitter savant used the Memorial Day holiday to pitch the perfect movie idea to his followers: “Film concept: Jeff Goldblum and Stanley Tucci own a restaurant and are also husbands.”

https://twitter.com/tylerfbradley/status/869308167993393153

It didn’t take long for the idea to pick up steam (à la the Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o buddy movie that began as a Twitter concept and is actually being made AND directed by Ava DuVernay).

https://twitter.com/daddygoldblum/status/869386258820337664

Mark Ruffalo was quickly added to the cast.

https://twitter.com/davidfickling/status/869400961806082049

https://twitter.com/notcalee/status/869416021505056773

Soon after, Jeff and Stanley became former spies.

https://twitter.com/THErealDVORAK/status/869338307406176256

More notable names were added to the ensemble.

https://twitter.com/chazhutton/status/869378754098888704

https://twitter.com/Devon_Wiersma/status/869341000413700097

Netflix got involved, of course.

https://twitter.com/mduncan50/status/869340289122676738

Aaaand the GIFs kept coming …

https://twitter.com/psddluva4evah/status/869398157364514820

https://twitter.com/iamlaurenp/status/869333462859350016

https://twitter.com/EmilyTimbol/status/869335842095058945

https://twitter.com/Eilbedamned/status/869342054962393088

It goes without saying, we’re WAY on board for this film. Honestly, it sounds like such a no-brainer we’re a tad surprised it hasn’t already been made—IMDB must’ve made an oversight, right?

