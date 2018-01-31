See How Twitter Reacted to Donald Trump's First State of the Union Address

Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address this evening, where he reviewed his first year in office, as well as spoke about what he hopes to accomplish in the coming months.
Some of the major talking points he discussed was the energy industry, in which he touted "beautiful clean coal," infrastructure, the economy, paid family leave, immigration, DREAMers. He also made attempts to bridge together the country, which seems more divided than ever.
When discussing our country's infrastructure he made a plea to both parties: "I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve."
As you might expect, Twitter reactions about his speech have been mixed. Many celebrities, including Chance the Rapper and The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani, tweeted that they decided not to watch the address.
Though, many did tune in to air their thoughts about what the President discussed. Scroll down to what celebrities and commentators had to say about Trump's SOTU Address.