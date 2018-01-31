See How Twitter Reacted to Donald Trump's First State of the Union Address

Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address this evening, where he reviewed his first year in office, as well as spoke about what he hopes to accomplish in the coming months.

Some of the major talking points he discussed was the energy industry, in which he touted "beautiful clean coal," infrastructure, the economy, paid family leave, immigration, DREAMers. He also made attempts to bridge together the country, which seems more divided than ever.

When discussing our country's infrastructure he made a plea to both parties: "I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve."

As you might expect, Twitter reactions about his speech have been mixed. Many celebrities, including Chance the Rapper and The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani, tweeted that they decided not to watch the address.

not watching — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 31, 2018

RT if you're not watching #SOTU — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) January 31, 2018

Though, many did tune in to air their thoughts about what the President discussed. Scroll down to what celebrities and commentators had to say about Trump's SOTU Address.

Watching #SOTU I’m always struck by the divided chamber. Half sitting. No matter who is president. So divided. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 31, 2018

Here, I'm gonna fact check this speech: whatever he just said was bullshit. Boom. Solid reporting. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Dude clapping for himself is really unpresidential. #SOTU — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 31, 2018

Expanding the war on drugs is NOT the way to solve the problem! Get rid of the drug war! #SOTU — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 31, 2018

I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it. #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

PS not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today - I don’t really need to say this, right? #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

Boos when Trump mentions ending the ability of immigrants to bring family members to the U.S. (something immigrants have been able to do for generations.) #SOTU — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

Americans are dreamers… and DREAMers are Americans! #CleanDreamActNow #SOTU — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 31, 2018

Dreamers should not be used as a bargaining chip or held hostage in exchange for anti-immigrant policies. #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 31, 2018

#sotu laundry list of what has happened this year is off the charts! This is the best speech he has given ever. So well written. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 31, 2018

.@POTUS’s #SOTU address is a common-sense speech that will connect with the American people — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) January 31, 2018