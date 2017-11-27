Twitter Has a Lot to Say About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement

On Monday morning, just as we were easing into the post-Thanksgiving workweek, Clarence House (aka Prince Charles) announced the long-anticipated engagement between American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Since receiving word this morning, we’ve been so excited for Harry and his new bride, and we aren’t the only ones. Twitter users around the world have taken to the platform to share their glee—as well as other sentiments (anger, denial, etc.).

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Some expressed regret:

Met Meghan Markle @ party in LA once.

Worked up courage to ask her if I could buy her a drink.

Amazingly she said yes.

Got distracted watching the Knicks.

When I came back she was gone.

I drank both drinks and went home to play GTA.

Now she’s engaged to a damn PRINCE.

L.

The end. — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 27, 2017

And I thought #PrinceHarry was going to propose to me. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) November 27, 2017

Others took the news to a place of pure fandom:

Like for Mike Ross and Rachel Zane



Rt for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/AEo3fmYZYl — Airdy (@EdwardAsare_) November 27, 2017

A great many pointed out that America’s soon-to-be royal will add diversity to the family of the British monarchy:

As a woman of colour I could not be any more happier for Prince Harry and Megan Markle💍 who'd have thought we'd see the day a black woman would be an embraced royal👸🏽#RoyalEngagement #blackprincess — Talulah-Eve☄️ (@TalulahEve) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry's future mother-in-law is a black woman with dreadlocks. There are no words for this kind of joy. — S. (@Samara_Linton) November 27, 2017

“well actually she’ll be a duchess beca—“



GO PRINCESS! BLACK PRINCESS!! pic.twitter.com/uh7GNvFulf — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) November 27, 2017

And some took the opportunity to profit on the pair's happiness (we commend your business sense, truly):

Engaging news today from @KensingtonRoyal - we offer our warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on their engagement and extend a gentle reminder that our beautiful van is available for wedding hire #RoyalWedding #RoyalEngagement pic.twitter.com/2qny7qB6pg — London Prosecco Co. (@ProseccoVan) November 27, 2017

Harry and Meghan are expected to wed in spring 2018, and if it’s anything like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 ceremony, we’re betting it’ll be the event of the year.

Congrats again to the lovebirds—we can’t wait to find out all the details about their special day!