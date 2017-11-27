Twitter Has a Lot to Say About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement

On Monday morning, just as we were easing into the post-Thanksgiving workweek, Clarence House (aka Prince Charles) announced the long-anticipated engagement between American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Since receiving word this morning, we’ve been so excited for Harry and his new bride, and we aren’t the only ones. Twitter users around the world have taken to the platform to share their glee—as well as other sentiments (anger, denial, etc.).
Some expressed regret:
Others took the news to a place of pure fandom:
A great many pointed out that America’s soon-to-be royal will add diversity to the family of the British monarchy:
And some took the opportunity to profit on the pair's happiness (we commend your business sense, truly):
Harry and Meghan are expected to wed in spring 2018, and if it’s anything like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 ceremony, we’re betting it’ll be the event of the year.
Congrats again to the lovebirds—we can’t wait to find out all the details about their special day!