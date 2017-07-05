Twitter Has Elected Malia Obama the New Face of July 4

by: Isabel Jones
July 5, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Incredibly, former First Daughter Malia Obama was (in the literal sense) born on the Fourth of July. That pretty much qualifies her parents for a presidential term or two, right? (We’ve entertained less compelling arguments for the position.)

Anyway, America’s birthday rocked our holiday weekend, but many netizens chose to assign a different meaning to the nation’s observance.

https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/882283061668401152

While July 4 signifies the beginning of the country’s independence, or “freedom,” longstanding inequality and current events have some folks seeing the celebration in a different light. Hard-pressed to find one thing (or person) all Americans can band together behind, Twitter elected birthday girl Malia as the face of an upgraded Independence Day.

Regardless of how you feel about the holiday, the Internet’s reaction to “Malia Obama Day” will brighten your Wednesday (note: it's basically a Monday).

Read on below to see the funniest responses to the unofficial holiday.

https://twitter.com/just_jovi/status/882390250168885248

https://twitter.com/tayyy_renne/status/882298543280713728

https://twitter.com/blackgirlicon/status/882278941888831488

https://twitter.com/jordvnhaus/status/882334496170717184

https://twitter.com/melaninbarbie/status/882287924418662400

https://twitter.com/coffeelegs/status/882272922202714112

RELATED: Malia and Sasha Obama Wear Bright Sarongs While Visiting a Temple in Bali

P.S.: Happy 19th, Malia!

